When a month’s worth of news happens in 24 hours, you know it’s time for Seth Meyers to give you A Closer Look. Last night, the Late Night host put his microscope on President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, and all the other nightmare news that has followed, like Trump saying in an interview that he dismissed Comey because the bureau is investigating his campaign’s ties to Russia, and the revelation that Comey might have evidence of Trump admitting to obstruction of justice. So in other words, it was a few routine days in this president’s administration. There’s nothing left to do but eagerly await the next Law and Order–style DUN DUN.