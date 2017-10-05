Latest News from Vulture

12:07 a.m.

The 100 Recap: Here We Go Again

It’s time to admit that Clarke may not be a great leader.

12:00 a.m.

Greg Berlanti’s Black Lightning Superhero Series Is a Go at CW

Black Lightning is Belanti’s fifth DC Comics adaptation.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Fargo Recap: Into the Fire

“The Narrow Escape Problem” is an episode about predators and prey.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Underground Season-Finale Recap: Born Free

The specter of death and danger in Underground is heartbreaking.

Yesterday at 10:56 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Toppers and Bottomers

Sonja Tremont Morgan is a national treasure.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Seth Meyers Looks Into Trump Firing Comey and the Aftermath

“You know it’s bad when even the Nixon library thinks you’re bad for their brand.”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer Recap: Of Merkins and Musicals

The most disturbing episode of Archer ever made.

Yesterday at 7:21 p.m.

Jennifer Hudson to Join The Voice as a Coach Next Season

Your move, American Idol.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: LCD Soundsystem, Perfume Genius, Chris Stapleton

LCD Soundsystem, Perfume Genius, and Chris Stapleton offer up some of the best songs of their careers.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

Is It Autumn or Spring at the Met and the Philharmonic?

As the seasons end, taking stock of two institutions with narrowing paths to the future.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

NBC Will Revive Jesus Christ Superstar Live Next Easter Sunday

What’s the buzz? Tell me what’s a-happening.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Thom Yorke Is the Latest Radiohead Member to Score a Film

Jonny Greenwood’s not the only Radiohead dude scoring films.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

The Property Brothers Have Written a Spec Script That’s Basically Hitch

They also want to make a cowboy movie and a feature about a “band of brothers who come from a small-town upbringing with wholesome values.”

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

The Exec Who Helped Turn AMC Into a Powerhouse Is Heading to Hulu

Joel Stillerman helped turn The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad into hits.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Could Get Out Win an Oscar?

It’s rare for a horror movie to earn awards-season buzz, but Get Out may be uniquely positioned to break that barrier.

Yesterday at 2:04 p.m.

Scandal Will End After Next Season

Gladiators, hang up your white hats.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

Martha Stewart Knows Who Jonathan Cheban Is Now, and They’re Friends

She also spills the details about that night Jason Derulo stripped down during a performance.

Yesterday at 1:23 p.m.

23 Mother’s Day Books You Can Order on Amazon Prime Right Now

A book for every type of mom.

Yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

What Other Coen Brothers Movies Would Make for Good TV?

We discuss on this week’s Vulture TV Podcast.

Yesterday at 12:18 p.m.

Master of None’s Second Season Is Even Better Than Its First

The new batch of episodes is on my short list for scripted show of the year.