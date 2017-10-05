Seth Meyers Looks Into Trump Firing Comey and the Aftermath

In a particularly long “Closer Look” segment on Late Night, Seth Meyers deep dives into President Trump’s sudden dismissal of FBI director James Comey, focusing primarily on what the news had to say about it. From television reporters literally running to tell news anchors their scoop to a very exasperated Anderson Cooper, the media was in full force to cover the story, with many analysts drawing connections between Trump’s actions and President Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre.” This connection, however, was not appreciated by the Nixon library. “You know it’s bad when even the Nixon library thinks you’re bad for their brand,” Meyers quipped.