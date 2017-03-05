Even though President Trump wasn’t able to convince congress to include his southern border wall in their recent government funding deal, he might soon be looking at a deal with health care. Sure, the zombie health care plan will do away with some of the Affordable Care Act’s more popular elements, but Republicans on the Hill and in Trump’s administration have answers. Unfortunately, some of those explanations, as Seth Meyers points out in his “Closer Look” Late Night segment, don’t really hold up under closer scrutiny. Who knew that implying people with preexisting conditions got sick because they live bad lives wouldn’t win over hearts and minds?