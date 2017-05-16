Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Stephen Colbert Finds Something He and President Trump Can Agree On

“I don’t care if this is taken out of context.”

12:08 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Explains Trump’s Lies to Youngsters With a Schoolhouse Rock Parody

“I’m just a lie, yes I’m only a lie.”

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Seth Meyers Reviews Trump’s 8 Days of Progressively Worse Bad News Cycles

At least the president took a break from making breaking news on Mother’s Day.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Americans Recap: I Know Who You Are

Philip and Elizabeth must confront the toxicity of their own actions.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Great News Recap: Biscuit Blitz

I am only referring to vapes as “electric marijuana kazoos” from now on.

Yesterday at 9:53 p.m.

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Playing at Her Funeral

No mention of whether or not she regrets licking the sledge hammer.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

ABC Is Expanding its Seattle Universe With a Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

NBC has Chicago, and ABC has the Pacific Northwest.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: Pierogi and the City

“The Red Door” makes Great News a little bit greater.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Season Finale Recap: Homecoming

How will the Huangs get outta this one?

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

Saturday Night Live’s ‘David Pumpkins’ Almost Didn’t Feature David Pumpkins

It was first just a sketch about a haunted house.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Re-create Classic Sitcoms in a Live ABC Special

And he’s doing it with Leftovers star Justin Theroux.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Get Ready for Fahrenheit 11/9, Michael Moore’s Next Trump Documentary

Bob and Harvey Weinstein are ready to aggressively market Moore’s next Trump takedown.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

Doctors! Magicians! Mayors! Watch the Trailers for ABC’s New Series

ABC’s got everything from a new Shondaland show to Lea Michele.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Has Some Thoughts on Trumpcare

▶️ “We don’t need affordable health care. We’re fine … they need Viagra. That should be covered.”

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on the American Idol Reboot

Bon appétit, America.

Yesterday at 3:52 p.m.

Oh, Hey, Chace Crawford’s Playing Some Sort of Hipster in Casual Season 3

The comedy returns to Hulu May 23.

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

On Master of None, It’s the Men Who Are the Mushy Romantics

Kissy? Wink celebrations? This is definitely not my impression of what locker-room talk sounds like.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

How to Prepare for the Twin Peaks Revival: A Guide to the Essentials

Which episodes to watch, which episodes to skip, and why you shouldn’t ignore the movie.

Yesterday at 2:59 p.m.

Meet Your New Crush, Master of None’s Own Italian Crush Alessandra Mastronardi

Say buongiorno to your new crush.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

This Is the Best Meditation Music

Zoning out isn’t easy, so here’s some meditation music to help get you there.