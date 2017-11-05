As President Trump works to clarify the story around his firing of FBI chief James Comey with interviews that directly contradict his own staff, Late Night host Seth Meyers uses his “Closer Look” segment to track the changes to this story. One change of particular importance to the White House is that Press Secretary Sean Spicer was not hiding in the bushes to avoid questions from news reporters, but instead he was hiding among the bushes. “When the White House is clarifying the Press Secretary’s position in relation to bushes,” Meyers quips, “it’s important to remember that America is both among and in deep shit.”