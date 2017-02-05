Something that absolutely no one saw coming is that President Donald Trump underestimated the supreme difficulty of being president. Probably because Trump has shown himself to totally misunderstand American history — see: his comments about Andrew Jackson — the president is still going through a rude awakening, according to Seth Meyers’s latest Closer Look segment. “He’s essentially admitting that he’s in over his head, telling a reporter that he didn’t know it would be this hard,” Meyers says, rolling audio of Trump telling a Reuters reporter that he misses his old life. “You thought the presidency would be easier than being a game-show host?” Seth asks. “There’s a reason Abraham Lincoln is on the five and not Alex Trebek.”