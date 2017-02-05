Donald Trump Thought Being President Would Be Easy; Seth Meyers Obviously Begs to Differ

Something that absolutely no one saw coming is that President Donald Trump underestimated the supreme difficulty of being president. Probably because Trump has shown himself to totally misunderstand American history — see: his comments about Andrew Jackson — the president is still going through a rude awakening, according to Seth Meyers’s latest Closer Look segment. “He’s essentially admitting that he’s in over his head, telling a reporter that he didn’t know it would be this hard,” Meyers says, rolling audio of Trump telling a Reuters reporter that he misses his old life. “You thought the presidency would be easier than being a game-show host?” Seth asks. “There’s a reason Abraham Lincoln is on the five and not Alex Trebek.”

