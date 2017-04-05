Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Between the election miniseries from The Hurt Locker screenwriter Mark Boal, HBO’s planned Trump show based on an upcoming book by Mark Halperin, and John Heilemann and Ryan Murphy’s election-themed season of American Horror Story — presumably entitled AHS: Dear God, Didn’t We Just Go Through This In Real Life? — Hollywood really, really, really hopes you are ready to rehash what happened last November on the small screen. According to The New York Times, Sony’s TriStar Television has just optioned Shattered from journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The book, which TriStar reportedly hopes to develop into a limited series, provides a deep dive into Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful campaign for the presidency. There is currently no writer attached to the project, excellent news for that brand-new screenwriter you just met who looks exactly like Hillary Clinton in a mustache and top hat.