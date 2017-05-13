With the countdown to the new and improved Twin Peaks now reaching single digit status, Showtime has been getting a bit more generous by releasing some teasers with genuinely new footage of the show. This time around … not so much. But what we do have is a nice featurette that showcases of the likes of David Lynch, Mark Frost, Kyle MacLachlan, and Mädchen Amick, who wax poetic about what makes the show so damn fine. Everyone agrees: A whole lot of things make the show so damn fine.
Showtime Is Just Mercilessly Teasing Us With Twin Peaks Content at This Point
With the countdown to the new and improved Twin Peaks now reaching single digit status, Showtime has been getting a bit more generous by releasing some teasers with genuinely new footage of the show. This time around … not so much. But what we do have is a nice featurette that showcases of the likes of David Lynch, Mark Frost, Kyle MacLachlan, and Mädchen Amick, who wax poetic about what makes the show so damn fine. Everyone agrees: A whole lot of things make the show so damn fine.