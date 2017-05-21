Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Brit Marling’s First Ghost Story Had Everyone at Her Sleepaway Camp Spooked

The camp asked to send her home early because her story scared everyone in the cabin.

12:31 p.m.

How Tilda Swinton and Steven Yeun Make Art in the Age of Trump

“We all need to find perspective.”

12:13 p.m.

Luke Perry Is Totally the Man on the Set of Riverdale

He was the hit of the Riverdale panel at Vulture Festival.

12:03 p.m.

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller Get to Beat Each Other Up in The Meyerowitz Stories

Finishing the job they started in Happy Gilmore.

11:24 a.m.

How Connie Britton Fought to Make Her Characters Reflective of Real Women

It’s Connie Britton at Vulture Festival, y’all!

11:21 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Mocks Alex Jones’ Forced Apology By Issuing His Own ‘Apologies’

“I am now legally required to understand those words to be wrong.”

11:05 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Season Finale Recap: Dwayne Johnson For President

The Rock hosts SNL for the fifth time.

10:04 a.m.

Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle Sounds Off Once Last Time About Everything He Hates

“Here’s an Instagram story: GO TO CHURCH.”

9:36 a.m.

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Ready to Be Your 2020 Presidential Candidates

“The truth is, America needs us.”

9:00 a.m.

See the First Trailer for Season 3 of Playing House

Get excited, Jammers.

8:57 a.m.

SNL’s Donald Trump Leads His Ragtag Group of Advisers With ‘Hallelujah’

Poor Leonard Cohen.

8:31 a.m.

David S. Pumpkins Gloriously Returns to SNL to Show Off His Rap Skills

ANY QUESTIONS?

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: The Shadow World

“Extremis” is Doctor Who at its darkest and most brilliant.

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

Watch Titus Burgess and Jane Krakowski Forget Their Troubles, Get Happy

A surprise appearance at Vulture Festival!

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Make Your Choice and Watch Tituss Burgess Slay ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’

“Maybe they’ll get their act together, put me in that movie.”

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

Stephen Colbert: Trump Is a ‘Redolent Turd’ Who Will Probably Resign

“Trump will leave and declare leaving office a victory.”

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

Michael Shannon Gets Through Grueling Film Shoots By Acting Like a Vampire

“I go into my little room in the trailer and I turn all the lights out and I just lay on the floor.”

Yesterday at 8:38 p.m.

Edgar Wright Won’t Use Green Screens for His Car Chases, Thank You Very Much

Unlike certain other action directors.

Yesterday at 8:17 p.m.

Watch Aziz Ansari List Everything He’s Eaten This Week

As well as the three TV shows he’d take to a bunker, and why he wants to be Rob Lowe.

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

Bryan Fuller’s Childhood Town Was Menaced by a Local Serial Killer

“It was very Lynchian in that it was small-town America that was perverted in a very appie-pie way.”