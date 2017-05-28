So, David Lynch Might Make Some More Movies Again, After All

Photo: Glenn Hunt/Getty

David Lynch has been up to some pretty weird stuff ever since completing his last film, Inland Empire, in 2006, and those hoping for another non-Twin Peaks project from the auteur were faced with less than desirable news this month — he said he would never be returning to film ever again. “Things changed a lot,” Lynch explained. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.” (If that wasn’t skeptical enough for you, when asked point-blank if Inland Empire would be his last film, he replied: “Yes, it is.”) But, psych! (Or as Mr. Jackpots would say: “HelLOOOooOOo.”) Lynch is now backtracking on those words, making it clear that writing and directing more films are, in fact, potentially in his future. “My remarks have been misrepresented. I did not say I quit cinema,” he said at the Cannes Film Festival this week. “Simply that nobody knows what the future holds.” We guess we can say the owls, and the quotes, are not what they seem.

