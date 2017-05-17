Latest News from Vulture

7:20 p.m.

Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush in Katrina: American Crime Story

He’ll surely do a heckuva job!

6:28 p.m.

The 17 Biggest Red Flags From This Season’s Bachelorette Bios

What does it mean to list your occupation as “Whaboom”?

6:14 p.m.

Chris Harrison Is a Terrible Bachelorette Wingman

His introduction to this Bachelorette season’s suitors was grim.

6:14 p.m.

Watch the Trailers for All of CBS’s New Series, From Sitcoms to SWAT

Bobby Moynihan has a sitcom; David Boreanaz is back on TV.

5:41 p.m.

Young Sheldon Trailer: The Big Bang Theory Gets Its Own Origin Story

Think The Wonder Years, but with Ziggy from Big Little Lies.

5:38 p.m.

The First Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Has Finally Arrived

Beaming to CBS All Access this fall.

5:29 p.m.

Vulture Festival’s Lounge Can’t Be Missed This Year!

Food curated by Grubstreet, shopping curated by the Strategist, and music by Vulture.

5:29 p.m.

James Corden Is Hosting the 2018 Grammys, Will Inevitably Carpool There

Say hello to New York.

4:56 p.m.

Johnny Depp’s 13 Homes, Ranked

From the yacht to the private island.

4:20 p.m.

The Fight Over Prince’s Estate Continues to Be a Purple-Tinged Nightmare

It’s more convoluted than ever, so let’s break down the players and stakes.

4:08 p.m.

21 Things You Didn’t Know About Twin Peaks

Killer Bob was a total accident, Audrey Horne almost got a spinoff, and much more Twin Peaks trivia.

4:00 p.m.

Why Is America So Fascinated With Twin Peaks?

Revisiting a 1990 New York magazine cover story.

3:58 p.m.

Jessica Walter Presents Malory Archer’s Backstory

▶️ Find out the truth about Archer’s father.

3:54 p.m.

Horror Has Never Been So Highbrow

▶️ “You sick f***s have seen one too many movies.”

3:42 p.m.

This I Love Dick Episode Will Change the Way You Think About Women’s Sex Lives

How do you develop a sexual self in a world that sees female desire as something to fear?

3:27 p.m.

Master of None Glossary: Every Major Film Reference in Season Two, From A–Z

Aziz Ansari really, really likes Italian movies.

3:26 p.m.

The Trouble With Woke Pop Stars

Ineffectual messaging isn’t a crime in the court of public opinion, but when wokeness is your stated aim, thoughtlessness is the result.

2:16 p.m.

Will Smith Is Already Having the Time of His Life at Cannes

On the festival’s first day, Will Smith provided the most entertaining jury press conference in years.

2:15 p.m.

The Best (and Weirdest) Strokes Merch You Can Buy Online

Including a Nikolai Fraiture jersey.

2:07 p.m.

I Love Dick Season Finale Recap: The Beauty Dance

“Did you get to do everything you wanted?”