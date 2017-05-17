The First Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Has Finally Arrived

CBS is going all-in on Star Trek. At the network’s Upfront today, it announced that it has expanded its order for its CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery up to 15 episodes and ordered a post-show series called Talking Trek. Oh, and they also released a trailer — which focuses on First Officer Michael Burnham (The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who start off on a desert plain and later get into a confrontation with some very expensive-looking aliens. Star Trek: Discovery will premiere this fall.