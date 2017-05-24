Some of The Last Jedi’s script was rewritten right in Carrie Fisher’s bedroom. Episode VIII director Rian Johnson told Vanity Fair that he developed a bond with Fisher early on, and would visit her Coldwater Canyon compound as he scripted the newest Star Wars movie. “After I had a draft, I would sit down with her when I was working on re-writing,” he told VF. “Sitting with her on her bed, in her insane bedroom with all this crazy modern art around us, TCM on the TV, a constant stream of Coca-Cola, and Gary the dog slobbering at her feet.” Fisher’s sudden death in December left the entire production in mourning: As an original cast member, she advised newcomers Daisey Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac about joining the franchise. In VIII, which was filmed late last summer, Fisher was already planning her return for Episode IX. “The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’ Because Harrison was front and center on VII, and Mark is front and center on VIII,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair. “She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”