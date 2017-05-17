Stephen Colbert Finds Something He and President Trump Can Agree On

While Stephen Colbert might owe much of his recent ratings success to his savage takedowns of Donald Trump, he and the president do agree on at least one point. That point being something Trump said on the campaign trail about his adversary Hillary Clinton. “We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word ‘confidential’ or ‘classified,’” Trump told his supporters in reference to Clinton’s personal email server. Unfortunately for the 45th president, those words can also be applied to somebody divulging highly sensitive information during a meeting with foreign officials — no hacking necessary.