Infowars’ crazed leader Alex Jones was forced to admit defeat to the Chobani yogurt empire last week — yes, Chobani — and believe it or not, but Stephen Colbert can understand what it’s like to be brought down by the bacterial fermentation overlords. You see, Colbert’s right-wing satirical character Tuck Buckford was also forced to make a lot of forced apologies during the slanderous period “during my entire career,” and everything from Virgin Airlines to Marley & Me to Jeff Goldblum gets a Buckfordian apology. One of the above is not a robot controlled by Islamic field mice. But only because we have idea what the religion of those field mice are.

