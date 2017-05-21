Infowars’ crazed leader Alex Jones was forced to admit defeat to the Chobani yogurt empire last week — yes, Chobani — and believe it or not, but Stephen Colbert can understand what it’s like to be brought down by the bacterial fermentation overlords. You see, Colbert’s right-wing satirical character Tuck Buckford was also forced to make a lot of forced apologies during the slanderous period “during my entire career,” and everything from Virgin Airlines to Marley & Me to Jeff Goldblum gets a Buckfordian apology. One of the above is not a robot controlled by Islamic field mice. But only because we have idea what the religion of those field mice are.
Stephen Colbert Mocks Alex Jones’ Forced Apology By Issuing Some Right-Wing ‘Apologies’ of His Own
Infowars’ crazed leader Alex Jones was forced to admit defeat to the Chobani yogurt empire last week — yes, Chobani — and believe it or not, but Stephen Colbert can understand what it’s like to be brought down by the bacterial fermentation overlords. You see, Colbert’s right-wing satirical character Tuck Buckford was also forced to make a lot of forced apologies during the slanderous period “during my entire career,” and everything from Virgin Airlines to Marley & Me to Jeff Goldblum gets a Buckfordian apology. One of the above is not a robot controlled by Islamic field mice. But only because we have idea what the religion of those field mice are.