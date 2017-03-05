Latest News from Vulture

8 seconds ago

The 100 Recap: Clash of Clans

“Die All, Die Merrily” is a bloodbath of an episode.

8 seconds ago

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: I’m With or Without Her

Like it or not, the election episode is finally here.

22 mins ago

Stephen Colbert to Stage Daily Show Reunion to Celebrate 20 Years in Late Night

He’s bringing back faves like Samantha Bee, Rob Cordrry, Jon Stewart, Ed Helms, and John Oliver.

9:01 p.m.

Catastrophe Season Finale Recap: Unfolding

“If you’re alive, you should be scared sometimes.”

9:00 p.m.

Shots Fired Recap: State of Unrest

As far as I’m concerned, Arlen Cox is the killer.

8:37 p.m.

Stephen Colbert to Address the #FireColbert Controversy on Tonight’s Late Show

Read his statement before tonight’s show.

5:31 p.m.

Catastrophe Recap: Ed Sheeran’s Traffic Jam

Is this Rob’s come-to-Jesus moment?

5:09 p.m.

Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins on the Best Picture Fallout, Where He Keeps His Oscar

Plus, his undying love for Isabelle Huppert.

5:07 p.m.

Universal’s Production Deal With Jordan Peele Means More ‘Social Thrillers’

The writer-director will also partner with Blumhouse for more micro-budget projects like Get Out.

4:52 p.m.

11 Best New Songs of the Week: Haim, SZA, Rostam, Sufjan Stevens, Black Lips

HAIM have rebounded big with their newest song after a long hiatus.

2:27 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: I Am Lionel, Hear Me Roar!

“Chapter X” is an episode about everybody in Dear White People.

1:25 p.m.

What Happens When Radiohead Runs Out of Unreleased Classics?

Radiohead fans are obsessive about their unreleased classics, but what happens when the band runs out?

1:17 p.m.

Radiohead Never Released ‘Lift’ Because It Would’ve Made Them Too Mainstream

“We kind of subconsciously killed it, because if OK Computer had been like a Jagged Little Pill, like Alanis Morissette, it would have killed us.”

1:12 p.m.

The Future of Seeso, NBC’s Comedy Streaming Service, Is in Question

Following the recent departure of chief Evan Shapiro.

1:07 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Is Huge — and That’s Not Always Easy for James Gunn

“I love the attention and I hate the attention, you know? It’s not always good for your soul.”

1:00 p.m.

Dear White People’s DeRon Horton on Playing Lionel and His Masturbation Scene

“Yes, I was watching Troy have sex at the same time as the masturbation was occurring.”

12:00 p.m.

A First Look at Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor, and Celia Weston’s Marvin’s Room

The play, famously adapted on film, gets its Broadway debut this summer.

11:59 a.m.

Chris Rock’s Netflix Specials Will Be Taped in Front of Majority-Black Audiences

“You do cutting-edge humor about race and you cut to white people — it does not have the same effect.”

11:56 a.m.

In Case You Forgot: Brad Pitt, Sculptor, Has Excellent Taste in Music

Brad Pitt is moody and in the studio and listening to Frank Ocean and Marvin Gaye.

11:52 a.m.

All HBO Shows Are Leaving Amazon Prime in 2018

A sudden departure is coming.