While Stephen Colbert might be finally leading the late-night rating wars, the Late Show hosts remembers where his successful career began. According to Deadline, on Tuesday May 9, Colbert will mark his 20th anniversary of making folks laugh before bedtime with his old coworkers Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddry, and Ed Helms. Colbert joined The Daily Show in 1997 and served as a correspondent until his conservative blowhard alter-ego, also named Stephen Colbert, got his own spin-off on Comedy Central. Bee and Oliver also have their own notable politically charged late-night programs, while Corddy and Helms have ventured more into television and movies. The report didn’t mention an appearance by Colbert’s “Even Stevphen” partner, Steve Carell, but that won’t stop us from hoping.