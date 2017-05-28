Nobody is immune to the sexy, expletive-laden charms of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, not even that young late-night whippersnapper Stephen Colbert. And never one to settle for a simple conversation about food on his show, Colbert instead was daring enough to loosen up and beg the question: Hey man, want to critique my peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? It goes just as swimmingly as you would expect. What the hell was Colbert thinking with his choice of bread and uneven spreading skills? Have some respect.
Live Vicariously Through Stephen Colbert As Gordon Ramsay Chastises His Bloody Awful Sandwich-Making Skills
