The First Rule of Working With Steve Harvey: Do Not Talk to Steve Harvey

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc

As most people learn in kindergarten, personal space is a valuable thing. Especially to Steve Harvey, it seems, who issued a memo to the staff of his daytime talk show (first picked up by Robert Feder and confirmed by Variety), in which he outlined a series of rules designed to keep everyone away from him. Here are some of his dictates:

There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.

Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.

Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.

And a few more:

I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.

Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.

I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.

Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.

On the one hand, maybe it’s good that Steve Harvey’s asking for the personal space that he needs. On the other hand, Steve, an all-office memo full of caps-locked sentences is not the way to communicate that. On a third, very wacky hand, we can’t wait to see what Kenan Thompson does with this on SNL.