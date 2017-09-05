Tupac fans, your ship has really come in. In addition to the biopic All Eyez on Me, a true-crime movie about the murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. called Labyrinth, and the documentary 2Pac — Assassination: Battle for Compton, Deadline reports that Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen will be helming a Shakur project of his own. The documentary does not yet have a title, but it’s being made with the full authorization of Tupac’s estate, with McQueen set to direct, and Jayson Jackson and Nigel Sinclair onboard to produce. Jackson recently had a massive success as a producer for the Academy Award–winning What Happened, Miss Simone? and Sinclair has produced multiple music-documentary projects. So if you’re looking for the real deal when it comes to examining Tupac’s life onscreen, this new project will likely serve you better than the rest.