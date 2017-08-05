Photo: Dimitrios Kambrouris/Getty Images

What’s a stranger thing than a Hellboy? That’s a question best left answered by the wisecracking superhero demon himself in the franchise’s new remake, which is reportedly now in development. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola himself announced several of the film’s key details on Facebook this evening.While director Guillermo del Toro and actor Ron Perlman teamed up for 2004’s Hellboy, 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and the sadly nevermade Hellboy III: Dark Worlds, neither are scheduled to return for the new edition. Instead, The Descent and Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall will reportedly take the reins, while Stranger Things’ David Harbour is in talks to slip on the character’s giant stone hand and generally sardonic attitude. The screenplay, written by Mignola, Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden, is, according to Mignola, “R-rated” and has the working title Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. That begs the question: which actress is our current reigning blood queen? Because Harbour is definitely our young Ron Perlman, at least eyebrow-wise.