It’s been quite a while since the summer airwaves were dominated by reruns or silly filler programming. And thank goodness! These days, the months of May through August offer a solid lineup of returning TV favorites and promising new shows, and there’s enough out there to satisfy even the most picky of small-screen palates. Below, Vulture lists the premiere dates for summer TV in 2017 — and we’ve highlighted a few favorites that are particularly worth your time. Happy watching!

Master of None, May 12, Netflix

The second season of Aziz Ansari’s semiautobiographical dramedy starts out with a very Italiano bang, with Dev (Ansari) fulfilling his dream to live in Italy and learn how to make bellissima pasta. Soul-searching, ill-fated romances, and a whole lot of meals across two continents ultimately ensue.

I Love Dick, May 12, Amazon

Jill Soloway is back with an Amazon series all about the female gaze. In I Love Dick, a married couple named Chris and Sylvère (Kathryn Hahn and Griffin Dunne) temporarily relocate to the artsy confines of Marfa, Texas, where Chris finds herself lusting after her husband’s professor, Dick (Kevin Bacon).

The Keepers, May 19, Netflix

Will The Keepers be the next Making a Murderer? Netflix’s newest true-crime series tells the story of a Baltimore nun, Sister Catherine Cesnik, who was murdered 50 years ago under very suspicious circumstances. Now, a group of investigators are hell-bent on solving the murder and finally bringing justice to Sister Catherine’s family and friends.

Twin Peaks, May 21, Showtime

After 25 years, Agent Dale Cooper has returned to the infamously quirky Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks. The show promises a bunch of familiar faces, but besides that, David Lynch hasn’t revealed much of anything about his hotly anticipated revival. Theorize away about if Bob is still inhabiting Coop’s body.

I’m Dying Up Here, June 4, Showtime

For those who dream of pursuing stand-up, you’ll want to watch I’m Dying Up Here, the newest dramedy from Showtime that explores Los Angeles’s gritty, complex comedy scene in the 1970s. Jim Carrey is an executive producer, so you know it comes with a comic icon’s seal of approval.

Orange Is the New Black, June 9, Netflix

The series’ fifth season picks right up after the very dramatic events faced by the Litchfield inmates in the previous finale, and will take place over the course of three days. Will Daya end up shooting that sadistic officer? Will Piper stay out of trouble? Only time will tell.

Claws, June 11, TNT

Niecy Nash finally gets the fierce leading role she deserves with TNT’s dark comedy Claws, which follows a group of five Florida nail-salon employees tangled in a life of crime and violence. Let’s just say their salon isn’t just doling out gel manicures and French pedicures.

Glow, June 23, Netflix

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are here to rock your world with their body slams and funky ‘80s outfits. This Netflix comedy finds Alison Brie as a struggling actress in Los Angeles who gets involved with the squad with the hopes of revitalizing her career, despite being unaware that pro wrestling is a lot harder than she expected. Shocker!

Game of Thrones, July 16, HBO

Cersei is the queen. Danaerys is sailing to Westeros. The end is near.

Marvel’s The Defenders, August 18, Netflix

What happens when Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist walk into a New York City bar? They kick some major ass … and get their own supergroup Marvel television show. If you enjoyed their individual shows, you’ll get a kick out of this big team-up.

