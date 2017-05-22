Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly to Premiere on NBC in June

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just under five months after bowing out of her Fox News’ show The Kelly File, Megyn Kelly will debut her NBC news show Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly on June 4, which is, as you might have suspected, a Sunday. The former anchor’s new series will reportedly air at 7 p.m. but, before you 60 Minutes fans flip over your breakfast table in a rage, don’t worry. As Deadline notes, CBS’ Sunday night stalwart is typically in reruns over the summer so you won’t have to chose between them. Yet. Sunday Night With Megan Kelly will have a “limited run,” Deadline also reports, before returning after Sunday Night Football and the 2018 Winter Olympics wrap up early next year. Kelly’s previously announced morning show will start airing at 9 a.m. in September. Between her own upcoming programs and NBC’s reported plan to utilize Kelly in “the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage,” the question really is, which NBC show won’t Megyn Kelly be hosting come next year? You were about to say The Voice but honestly, you just can’t know for sure.