Long after our current social order collapses, Susan Sarandon and Debra Messing will still be arguing about politics. The two actresses, who started to debate each other on Twitter during the presidential primary — Messing supported Hillary; Sarandon supported Bernie, and later, Jill Stein — have continued their feud into the Trump era, according to Sarandon. On Watch What Happens Live, Sarandon explained to host Andy Cohen that she believes Messing is “not very well-informed” and that “sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through. She’s Trumpian, a little bit, like that.” Also, the two occasionally see each other at Rangers games, but do not talk.