Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

SZA’s Debut Album Ctrl Gets an Official Release Date

The wait is almost over.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Shots Fired Finale Recap: Cold Comfort

A surprisingly satisfying conclusion to a story that lacks easy answers.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

Fargo Recap: A Shark in a Suit

On Fargo, truth is in the eye of the beholder.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Highs and Lows of Dirty Dancing

Is there any harsher indictment than a passionless remake?

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Has Little Faith in Trump’s Relationship with Pope Francis

Kimmel breaks down the face-to-face meeting.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer Season Finale Recap: Die Roboterhunde

A violent season ends on a softer and more elegiac note.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: O Come, All Ye Unfaithful

I will never not delight in watching Sonja.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The 100 Season Finale Recap: May We Meet Again

In its fourth season finale, The 100 hits the reset button yet again.

Yesterday at 9:38 p.m.

The Get Down Canceled After One Season

The super-expensive project will not live to see another day.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Adam Carolla Is Crowdfunding For His Documentary Criticizing College Safe Spaces

Carolla’s project focuses on the campus protests of conservative guest speakers.

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

Salma Hayek Brought Her Own Mariachi Band to the Cannes 70th Anniversary Party

Then Guillermo del Toro led a sing-a-long with Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Alejandro Iñárritu

Yesterday at 7:31 p.m.

A 12-Member Jury Has Been Selected in the Bill Cosby Trial

The jurors were selected in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, but the trial will be held in Montgomery County.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Vince Staples, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, More

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello vie for the best pop debut of the week.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

How the Manchester Bombing Is Affecting the Entertainment Industry in the U.K.

All the events that have been canceled, postponed, or going ahead as planned.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None, Episode 4

It’s about “the sad state of romance in the modern era.”

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

What’s in the Box? The Great Mystery of Twin Peaks: The Return

Let’s gauge the fan theories that try to explain the unexplainable.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Pete Wells Is Wrong About a Critic’s Role

He doesn’t want to review a fancy place in Mexico — fine. But there’s more to criticism than giving advice.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: The Greatest Boobs Around

“We already have a Big Naturals here in East Dogmouth. It’s not a supermarket, but they do serve wings.”

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Ariana Grande Officially Suspends Her Dangerous Woman World Tour Through June 5

Her shows have been postponed so Ariana and her team “can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.”

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

What We Learned From the Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

An unlikely sex scene is seemingly on the way.