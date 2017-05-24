SZA’s Debut Album Ctrl Gets an Official Release Date

After two successful EPs (Z and S), a mixtape (See.SZA.Run), and winning fans over with her soulful voice, SZA is finally getting her debut. On Wednesday night, Anthony Tiffith, the founder of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), dropped the news on Twitter with an announcement featuring the voice, and endorsement, of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and video footage of the singer. The long awaited Ctrl is set to drop June 9. Last month the TDE artist hinted that Ctrl would be out soon with the release of “Love Galore.”