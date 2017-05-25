T.J. Miller Is Leaving Silicon Valley

Photo: Getty Images

HBO just renewed Silicon Valley for a fifth season, but Vulture has learned one key cast member won’t be back. T.J. Miller, who plays tech incubator/marijuana maven Erlich Bachman is leaving the show at the end of the current season. “The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season five,” a rep for HBO tells us. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.” News of Miller’s departure had been rumored in Hollywood for weeks, but HBO officials declined to comment on the speculation until today’s renewal was announced.