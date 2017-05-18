T-Pain and Lil Wayne Have Finally Answered Our Prayers and Released T-Wayne

It finally happened. After doodling hearts around their names in our notebooks, T-Pain and Lil Wayne have released the joint album T-Wayne, their oft-teased mixtape of unreleased tracks. The idea for the project originated nearly a decade ago, and T-Pain and Wayne have both talked around it ever since. And just when it seemed like it would never happen, T-Wayne has arrived with eight new collabs, including “He Rap He Sang,” which might be the most stellar song title of 2017. Listen to T-Wayne in its long-awaited entirety below: