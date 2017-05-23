Take That’s Manchester Arena Concerts Canceled Following Bombing

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Manchester’s own Take That will not to get perform at the Manchester Arena this weekend. In the wake of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the arena that left 22 dead, the venue has postponed the band’s three shows that were scheduled for May 25–27 due to the ongoing police investigation. Prior to the announcement, Take That canceled their Tuesday night show in Liverpool “out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected.” Take That had played three shows at Manchester Arena last week. It’s currently unclear if the rest of the upcoming events at the arena will go ahead as planned. “Further details will be released as soon as possible,” the venue said in statement. Vulture has reached out to Live Nation and Manchester Arena for comment.

Blondie have also canceled their concert tonight in London out of respect for the victims of the Manchester attack. However, a Simple Minds concert at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester will still go on Tuesday night, with heightened security at the venue. According to the BBC, London’s O2 Arena will also remain open with extra security, however Ariana Grande’s upcoming shows there this week are expected to be postponed as she reportedly suspends her world tour. Wembley Arena and the SSE Arena in Belfast are also sticking to their schedules: “We believe in the current circumstances it is important that we continue to operate as normal,” the SSE Arena’s general manager said.



This post has been updated throughout.

