The Bachelor Franchise Is Getting Another Spinoff

Photo: Nick Ray/ABC

Our reigning boring engaged couple may be no more, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of opportunities for Ben and Lauren — never mind all those other lovelorn castoffs — to get back in the game. And this time we mean that pretty literally: The Bachelor Winter Games, which was announced at ABC’s upfronts today, “will take competitive dating to a chilling new level” in February 2018. Details about what the show will entail are scant; all we know is that it’ll be an “ode to the Winter Olympic Games” that reunites Bachelor favorites and villains at a luxurious winter resort, where they’ll “go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all — love.” While the ill-fated Bachelor spinoff Bachelor Pad — a mash-up of often-humiliating physical challenges and semi-romantic drunken makeouts — lasted for three seasons before it was replaced by the gloriously chaotic, margarita-soaked free-for-all that is Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games sounds a lot like the dearly departed Pad. Who will be sporting embarrassingly gaudy outfits for the inevitable couples ice-dancing challenge? Start placing your bets now.