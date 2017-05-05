Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Chuck Lorre is showing his receipts. Neither The Celebrity Apprentice nor The Apprentice were the massive ratings hits Donald Trump claims. Knowing ratings are the president’s obsession and his weak spot, the Big Bang Theory creator used his latest vanity card to target Trump. Lorre’s proof, posted to his website: A March 2006 Monday night ratings grid that shows Lorre’s Two and a Half Men besting Trump’s Apprentice. Under the chart is Lorre’s snarky caption: “Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn’t even defeat Two and a Half Men.”

Lorre’s vanity cards have gotten political before, notably when the mogul urged Julian Assange to hack Trump. But this is a read worthy of Aretha Franklin’s fax machine.