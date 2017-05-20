While it’s pretty safe to assume at this point that Queen Elizabeth II won’t be commenting on Claire Foy’s portrayal of her on Netflix’s smash hit The Crown, one of the next best figures have offered up effusive praise instead — her granddaughter. Speaking to a group of reporters at a London gathering this week, Princess Eugenie — who’s current eighth in line for the throne — was quick with a response when asked for her opinion on the drama series. “It has been filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful,” the British royal explained. “The story is beautiful and you feel very proud to watch it.” As the princess is only 27 years old, it’s doubtful we’ll see her presence on The Crown until a much, much later season. (Its upcoming sophomore season will reportedly cover the ‘50s and ‘60s, if its casting announcements are any indication.) Still: Yay royals and their approval!
The Crown Got a Massive Seal of Approval From a British Royal
