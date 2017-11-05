The Desert Trip Festival Will Not Return in 2017

The ultra-lucrative Desert Trip festival will not be reprised for 2017. Festival organizer Paul Tollett told Billboard today that, “We loved 2016 Desert Trip — that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we’ll do something similar.” The event also known as Oldchella drew 75,000 people and brought in $160 million thanks to a bill that was stacked with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Who, Paul McCartney, and even more music legends. So, classic rock fans, you won’t get the speculated Led Zeppelin reunion at Desert Trip 2, but if you went in 2016 you do get the privilege of knowing your hundreds or thousands of dollars were well spent on an exclusive, possibly once in a lifetime experience.