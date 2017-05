Between Twin Peaks, Fargo, Jane the Virgin, and David Simon’s latest show, The Deuce, twins are TV’s hottest new trope (though of course they’re really just inherited from soap operas). The Wire creator’s new HBO series centers on the 1970s New York porn industry and stars Maggie Gyllenhaal alongside a pair of James Francos. The Deuce debuts September 10. We can’t wait to read Franco’s poetry about the experience.