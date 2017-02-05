The Eagles Are Suing a Place Called Hotel California

The Eagles are taking a hotel called California to court. Reuters reports that in a complaint filed today in Los Angeles federal court, the band is accusing the Hotel California in Todos Santos — located in Baja, Mexico — of infringing on their property. The hotel is allegedly branding itself as the inspiration for the 1976 Eagles song of the same name, and selling t-shirts and other merchandise based on what the band calls a false claim. The Todos Santos establishment was first opened in 1950, so it was at least around before the song came out, but singer Don Henley says “Hotel California” the song isn’t about one specific place. Interestingly, the complaint by the Eagles states that the Hotel California Baja LLC has tried to register the hotel name through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but the band is demanding they halt any infringement and are seeking damages.