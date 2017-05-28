The Music Community Pays Tribute to Gregg Allman

On Saturday afternoon it was sadly announced that Gregg Allman, a true southern rock legend, had died at the age of 69 due to complications from liver cancer. “Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” a statement on his website explained. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.” Almost immediately, tributes dedicated to Allman began pouring in from fellow musicians across social media, which ranged from fellow southern rock royalty such as Charlie Daniels to his wife ex-wife, Cher. Read below for all of the tributes — ideally with “Ramblin’ Man” playing.
And some non-musicians, too.