Rarely are we treated to uninhibited spectacles of joy as pure as this man’s reaction to setting the all-time record for Plinko winnings on The Price Is Right. Our man Ryan took home more than $30,000 from Plinko alone, and in the process, he showed America what it truly means to seize your moment. At a time when it feels like we so often have to snatch moments of happiness from the clenched jaws of fear, let Ryan be your guide to how to truly celebrate the good times: loudly, completely, publicly, and without fear of judgment.