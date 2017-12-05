The Proof in the Young Han Solo is in Alden Ehrenreich’s Hair

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Look: It’s Friday night and the world is pretty meh, so forgive us if we’re inclined to lean a little harder into a haircut than we normally would. As io9 is reporting, some cast Instagram photos from the young Han Solo movie are materializing and they are your standard, famous people being famous and adorable fare – save one key detail: Alden Ehernreich’s hair.

Sure, yes, hair is just hair. But it’s also a lot more, when we’re talking about an iconic character whose perfectly 70s coif can be conjured in the minds of millions at the mere blink of some eyeballs. And although we’ve known Ehrenreich was stepping into the Solo space boots for a good long while, this photo is the first definitive proof that he is, indeed, the Han Solo. (Put another way, this is the Han Solo you’re looking for). There’s also something beautifully poetic about all these pretty people gathered around Woody Harrelson (whose casting in the film was announced a few months back), while Mr. Millenium Falcon himself stands just to one side, decidedly lonely. That, friends, is Method Acting.