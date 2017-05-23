See the Stars Who Passed Through This Year’s Vulture Festival Photo Studio

The fourth annual Vulture Festival in New York City was a revolving door of your favorite celebrities. There was a musical revue with Tituss Burgess, a pop-culture-trivia game show turned screaming match that featured stars from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Orange Is the New Black, and dozens of hours of conversation with everyone from podcast stars (your 2 Dope Queens, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson) to teen-soap heartthrobs (the cast of Riverdale) to a sitting United States senator (Al Franken). The Vulture Festival Photo Studio was open for business to shoot them all, so check out the roll call of this year’s attendees, and start making your plans for next year.