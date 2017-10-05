Between playing in Radiohead and trolling his fellow bandmates, Jonny Greenwood has long been Hollywood’s favorite Radiohead member. He’s scored every film Paul Thomas Anderson has made for the last ten years, including his upcoming mysterious fashion drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis. But he’ll soon have some company in the Best Original Score race — if the rules allow, anyway — because now Thom Yorke is getting into the movie-scoring business. Yorke has signed on to score Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror film Suspiria, which thrillingly stars Tilda Swinton (though you’ll never spot her), Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, and Chloë Grace Moretz. (Guadagnino also recently enlisted Sufjan Stevens to score his Sundance hit Call Me By Your Name.) This is Yorke’s first feature-film score, but he’s had practice: He previously scored the documentary The UK Gold with Massive Attack’s 3D and did all the original compositions for the 2015 Broadway play Old Times, starring Clive Owen. He’s even scored a fashion show — the man’s talents are diverse. (Greenwood, by the way, is next scoring Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, starring Joaquin Phoenix.) Start placing your bets now for which creepy unused Radiohead tunes Yorke might unearth for this.
Thom Yorke Is the Latest Radiohead Member to Score a Film
