Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida early Monday morning, an arrest that lead to his being charged with driving under the influence. Now the golf pro has issued a statement claiming his behavior, which included driving erratically, was due to adverse reaction to prescription medication, not drinking and driving. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly,” Woods said in a statement published by TMZ. “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

After being arrested, Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and released this morning at 10:50 am. Continued Woods, “I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.” Woods resumed his golfing career in December 2016 after taking 16 months off to deal with chronic pain. The 14-time pro major championship winner has dealt with a series of medical problems including knee, leg and back pain, undergoing four back surgeries since 2014. Last week Woods discussed the success of his most recent surgery to correct nerve pain, which took place in April of this year, on his website.