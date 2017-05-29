Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested this morning at approximately 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Florida, and charged with driving under the influence. According to the New York Times, Palm Beach County jail records indicate Woods was booked and released by 10:50 a.m. Woods, winner of 14 professional golf championships and ranked No. 1 in the world longer than any other golfer, returned to the sport that made him a household name in December after taking a 16-month hiatus due to chronic back problems, but struggled to regain his footing. Last week Woods posted an update to his website discussing a recent surgery in April that had helped ease nerve pain in his back. Woods expressed excitement over his prognosis and shared the hope that he would be able to return to professional golf in full health. “It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel,” he wrote. “It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.” The golfer had previously received a citation in December 2009 for careless driving, having crashed his car into a fire hydrant and tree outside his home in Florida, but no charges were filed related to the incident.
Tiger Woods Charged for Driving Under the Influence in Florida
