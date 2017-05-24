Joshua (A.K.A “J”)

When J Cody’s (played by Finn Cole) mom dies of a heroin overdose, he calls his grandma, “Smurf” (Ellen Barkin). Smurf, platinum blonde and often scantily clad, takes in the teen as her own. Although Smurf’s SoCal digs are a lot nicer than what J’s used to, he quickly learns just what he’s getting into – namely, a lifestyle built on illegal activities (and catching the occasional wave). Smurf presides over her thieving group of sons with a sort of manipulative love that’s not quite motherly, and in fact, borderline incestuous at times.

As season one progresses, J struggles with his role in this untraditional family. There’s a distinct sense of otherness – he’s somewhat aloof, and torn between blood bonds and what’s right. In fact, J breaks up with his girlfriend, Nicky, to protect her from his newfound family unit, but that backfires when Nicky spots J with his teacher/side-lover of sorts, Alexa. To make things more complex, Alexa is under the thumb of a detective and forced to wear a wire because of a past drug-related indiscretion – which becomes problematic as J increasingly confides in her about his family’s dealings. At the close of season one, J makes a decision that seems to cement where his loyalties lie.