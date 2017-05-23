Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Tom Cruise Plans to Start Filming a Top Gun Sequel ‘In the Next Year’

It’s “definitely happening.”

29 mins ago

Isabelle Huppert and the Power of Cinema at Cannes’ 70th Anniversary

Can Isabelle Huppert host the Oscars now, please?

5:34 p.m.

Colbert Dethroned Fallon This Season to Be the Most-Watched Late-Night Show

CBS hasn’t won more viewers than the Tonight Show since the ’90s.

5:02 p.m.

Morrissey Criticizes Politicians and the Queen Following Manchester Bombing

“Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims.”

4:08 p.m.

See the Stars Who Passed Through This Year’s Vulture Festival Photo Studio

Featuring Al Franken, Aziz Ansari, Jessica Williams, Connie Britton, and more.

3:39 p.m.

The Night King Is Here in the Chilling Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster

It’s going to be a cold July.

3:09 p.m.

Chris Cornell’s Voice Transcended Generations

Chris Cornell was an evocative writer who resonated even when he wasn’t trying.

2:33 p.m.

7 Things We Want to See in the Psych Reunion Movie

The presence of Pierre Despereaux is a must.

2:26 p.m.

Watch Cobie Smulders Rage for Fertility Drugs in Friends From College

Keegan Michael-Key is also offering his services in exchange for goods.

2:23 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Make the Funniest Pie From Waitress

Sugar, butter, flour.

2:19 p.m.

Who Is ‘Uber A’ on Pretty Little Liars?

Lucas and Paige are looking very, very guilty.

2:10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Apparently You Can’t Have the Time of Your Life Again

Nobody should try to put Baby in a corner in a three-hour TV movie.

1:44 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Tells Ellen She’s Been Having a Lot of ‘Sleepovers’ With Nas

But Nicki also says she’s celibate.

1:39 p.m.

David in Alien: Covenant Is the Best Blockbuster Villain in Years. Here’s Why.

Michael Fassbender’s David isn’t just an equal match for the heroes. He’s the engine that makes the film run.

1:37 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss to Star in a TV Series About Typhoid Mary

Based on Mary Beth Keane’s novel Fever.

1:22 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

1:13 p.m.

The Ratings for Twin Peaks Weren’t Good. Who Cares?

There’s more than one way to judge the success of Showtime’s revival.

1:11 p.m.

Can I Watch the Twin Peaks Reboot Without Seeing the Original?

Here are the four things you need to remember.

12:35 p.m.

Why The Bachelorette’s ‘Whaboom’ Guy Lucas Isn’t a Villain

He’s just irritating.

12:16 p.m.

Why the Alien Franchise Has Such a Dramatic Musical Past

Has scoring a film series ever been this difficult?