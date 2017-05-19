Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Tom Hardy Is Your New Venom

Zombieland alum Ruben Fleischer will be directing the 2018 superhero flick.

2:01 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: The Fist Box

Welcome to the show, Laura Dern!

1:50 p.m.

Scandal Season-Finale Recap: It Feels Right

Olivia Pope finally turns to the dark side.

1:22 p.m.

Here Are 28 Ways to Die in Takashi Miike’s New Film Blade of the Immortal

Miike’s 100th film is filled with a literal river of blood.

1:21 p.m.

See the Trailer for Andy Samberg’s Cycling Mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy

It premieres July 8 on HBO.

1:09 p.m.

Pictures of a Generation: Looking at 50 Years of Rolling Stone

A new book recaps five decades as seen in the magazine of the baby boom.

1:00 p.m.

This Previously Untold Twin Peaks Story Is Perfectly Eerie

David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti have more of a connection than even they realized

12:53 p.m.

Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer on Madoff and Life Under Trump

Their new HBO movie, The Wizard of Lies, is out this weekend.

12:53 p.m.

What Patricia Altschul of Southern Charm Can’t Live Without

From custom caftans to the mallet she uses to perfectly crush ice.

12:50 p.m.

Master of None Fails to Give Its Female Lead a Personality

Francesca is part of a long line of two-dimensional Euro pixie dream girls used to enrich the lives of American men.

12:38 p.m.

Maria Bamford Uses Commencement Speech to Explain How She Negotiated Her Fee

Then she gives away the fee.

12:34 p.m.

Iñárritu’s Border-Crossing VR Installation Will Break Your Heart

Carne y Arena forces you to look at the immigrant experience in a whole new way.

12:21 p.m.

Where Do PWR BTTM Go From Here?

PWR BTTM’s music has been yanked from streaming services over allegations of sexual assault. Can they get it back?

12:02 p.m.

Right Now Is a Blockbuster Moment in New York for Female Artists

Now let’s see if we can keep it up.

11:00 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Furiosity

Titus’s take on Lemonade is pretty great.

10:59 a.m.

$110.5 Million Basquiat Painting Is 6th Most Expensive Work Sold at Auction

It is one of 11 to sell for over $100 million.

10:55 a.m.

Jesse Eisenberg to Mime His Way Into the Oscar Race As Marcel Marceau

It’s already being compared to Life Is Beautiful.

10:45 a.m.

What Fire Walk With Me May Tell Us About the New Twin Peaks

It will be “very important to understanding” the reboot.

10:34 a.m.

Why Twin Peaks Is Not the Series We’ve Convinced Ourselves It Was

Here are seven things you need to keep in mind as you watch the show.

10:10 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps ‘Religion’: The Post-9/11 Montage That Got Cut

Plus, the easter egg you probably missed.