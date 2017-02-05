Here Are the 2017 Tony Award Nominations

Photo: Julieta Cervantes

After Hamilton dominated both the Tony nominations and winners last year, this year’s race doesn’t have a clear favorite. Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812, a musical riff on a section of War & Peace, garnered 12 nominations, the most of any show, while the Bette Midler-led Hello, Dolly! took in 10 and Dear Evan Hansen came in close behind with 9 nominations. Meanwhile, a few splashy names are out of contention this year: The Jake Gyllenhaal-led Sunday in the Park With George is sitting out the competition, while Glenn Close’s performance in Sunset Boulevard isn’t eligible (she already won a Tony playing Norma Desmond in 1995). The Tonys ceremony will air on June 11 this year, with Frank Underwood himself, a.k.a. Kevin Spacey, hosting the event.

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Score

Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Groundhog Day, Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Scenic Design in a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen