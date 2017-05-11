Watch the First Trailer for Top Of The Lake: China Girl

Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Meet the New and Improved Miley Cyrus on Her New Song ‘Malibu’

Allow Miley Cyrus to reintroduce herself.

11:40 a.m.

Summer 2017 Podcast Preview: The 12 Shows We Can’t Wait to Hear

If you loved S-Town, try out these podcasts too.

11:11 a.m.

The 11 Most Extravagant Things Johnny Depp Wasted His Money On

Including a diamond cuff, a gigantic yacht, and a $30,000-a-month wine habit.

11:02 a.m.

The 10 Lingering Questions Twin Peaks Needs to Answer

Will we finally meet Diane? And nine more burning questions.

10:42 a.m.

Amy Schumer Talks About How Her Opener Became One of Her Closest Friends

Amy Schumer and Mark Normand walk through the history of their friendship.

10:29 a.m.

A Supercut of Aziz Ansari’s Most Brilliantly Incisive Political Humor

▶️ “You realize how much better the world would be if we all just treated each other the same way black dudes treat magicians?”

10:25 a.m.

Shots Fired Recap: The People United

As Gate Station crumbles to pieces, Ashe and Preston finally give in to their romantic feelings.

10:23 a.m.

Universal Music Wants Out of Deal With Prince’s Estate Over Accusations of Fraud

Universal claims Prince’s estate lied about when and if the label could have access to Prince’s past work under Warner Bros.

10:18 a.m.

Moshe Kasher Is Ready to Cross the Political Correctness Line, Wherever It Falls

“As a stand-up, I have no agenda other than ‘is it funny?’”

10:07 a.m.

Black-ish Season Finale Recap: The Newest Johnson

Black-ish delivers its most emotional half-hour yet.

10:00 a.m.

Lil Uzi Vert and Kurt Cobain Have Some Things in Common

The Philadelphia rapper is climbing the charts with a melancholy hit about death.

9:50 a.m.

The First Rule of Working With Steve Harvey: Do Not Talk to Steve Harvey

The talk-show host told employees, “Do not approach me.”

9:41 a.m.

Will the Best Thing About Twin Peaks Be the New Show’s Achilles’ Heel?

The charm of Twin Peaks isn’t in its weirdness, but in its grounding as a soap opera about people we grow to care about.

9:35 a.m.

Samantha Bee Dissects Comey’s Firing: ‘At Least He’s an Independent Turd’

There’s still time to reserve a spot next to Sean Spicer in those bushes!

9:14 a.m.

Tracy Morgan Reflects On Life, Death, and Why He Doesn’t Care for Politics

“I don’t discuss politics… know why?”

9:00 a.m.

Kathryn Hahn Is Nobody’s Sidekick

After years of playing the girlfriend, best friend, or co-worker, the I Love Dick star is finally a protagonist.

8:38 a.m.

Anne of Green Gables Fans, You Will Love Netflix’s Anne With an E

The new Netflix series based on L.M. Montgomery’s books is lovely, but also not afraid to go dark.

8:00 a.m.

Watch the First Trailer for Top Of The Lake: China Girl

Elisabeth Moss is coming for your Emmys this year, and she’s already planning for next year, too.

1:52 a.m.

Trevor Noah on Trump Firing Comey: ‘This Is Bad for Democracy’

“This is the kind of thing that happens in Africa. Just say it!”

1:01 a.m.

Empire Recap: Last Name, Lyon

Damn, Nia Long.