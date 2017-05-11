By

Tags:

Watch the First Trailer for Top Of The Lake: China Girl

Elisabeth Moss is coming for your Emmys this year, and she’s already planning for next year, too. The first trailer for Top Of The Lake: China Girl has arrived, and it’s another hearty helping of women in trouble. The story has advanced four years since the first season of TotL and Moss returns as Detective Robin Griffin, but this time she’s traded the moody, pastoral views of Laketop, New Zealand, for Sydney, Australia. She’s joined on the force this season by Gwendoline Christie, and while solving the mystery of a girl who washes up on Bondi Beach in a suitcase, she also starts to connect with the daughter she gave up long ago, played by Alice Englert. Perhaps most exciting of all, season two features Nicole Kidman in full character makeup as the adoptive mother to Griffin’s daughter. Between Kidman and Moss, TV in 2017 is becoming a two-woman show.

Related What Information Can We Glean From Nicole Kidman’s Wig in This Top of the Lake: China Girl First Look?
Top Of The Lake: China Girl: Watch the First Trailer

Related

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.