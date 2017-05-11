Watch the First Trailer for Top Of The Lake: China Girl
Elisabeth Moss is coming for your Emmys this year, and she’s already planning for next year, too. The first trailer for Top Of The Lake: China Girl has arrived, and it’s another hearty helping of women in trouble. The story has advanced four years since the first season of TotL and Moss returns as Detective Robin Griffin, but this time she’s traded the moody, pastoral views of Laketop, New Zealand, for Sydney, Australia. She’s joined on the force this season by Gwendoline Christie, and while solving the mystery of a girl who washes up on Bondi Beach in a suitcase, she also starts to connect with the daughter she gave up long ago, played by Alice Englert. Perhaps most exciting of all, season two features Nicole Kidman in full character makeup as the adoptive mother to Griffin’s daughter. Between Kidman and Moss, TV in 2017 is becoming a two-woman show.