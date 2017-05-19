Everyone else: “RompHims! Trump! Comey!” Orlando Bloom, an intellectual: “How about this blonde goatee?” The trailer for Andy Samberg’s cycling mockumentary for HBO has arrived, and the peroxide goatee Orlando is wearing in this is something to behold. Tour de Pharmacy takes on the sport’s doping scandals with a stacked cast of cameos and goofy talking heads (Maya Rudolph, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, John Cena, Dolph Lundgren, Mike Tyson, Julia Ormond, and more). Lance Armstrong even stops by to dish the inside scoop. Tour de Pharmacy premieres July 8.

