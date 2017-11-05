Trevor Noah on Trump Firing Comey: ‘This Is Bad for Democracy’

Though The Daily Show was able to address Donald Trump’s sudden firing of James Comey with a quick turnaround on Tuesday night, it was Wednesday when Trevor Noah really addressed the issue. After showing clips of pundit after pundit explained how the president’s actions were unprecedented in America and much more like those found in “banana republics” and “third world countries,” the South African comedian shouted, “This is the kind of thing that happens in Africa! Just say it!” Noah then warned that democracy erodes over time, and this latest development is a step in the wrong direction.