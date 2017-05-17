Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Quick question: What rhymes with ice-dystopia-as-metaphor-for-class-struggle? TNT has enlisted Hamilton star and Tony-winner Daveed Diggs to star in a drama pilot based on the film Snowpiercer, which takes place in a future where the Earth has frozen over and the remnants of humanity all live on a train that perpetually circles the globe. In the pilot, directed by Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson, Diggs will play Layton Well, a prisoner who’s stuck in the lower-class tail end of the train and becomes “a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train.” See, you can always rely on the Marquis de Lafayette if a revolution’s at hand.

In other Turner TV channel news, TBS has green-lit an anthology comedy pilot that stars Daniel Radcliffe as an angel and Owen Wilson as his boss, God. Dubbed Miracle Workers and based on the book What in God’s Name by Simon Rich, who also created the show, the series is a “Heaven-set workplace comedy” in which Radcliffe’s angel has to pull off a miracle after Owen Wilson’s God “has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies” — among those, we assume, will be saying “oh wow.”