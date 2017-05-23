Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Chris Cornell’s Voice Transcended Generations

Chris Cornell was an evocative writer who resonated even when he wasn’t trying.

2:33 p.m.

7 Things We Want to See in the Psych Reunion Movie

The presence of Pierre Despereaux is a must.

2:26 p.m.

Watch Cobie Smulders Rage for Fertility Drugs in Friends From College

Keegan Michael-Key is also offering his services in exchange for goods.

2:23 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Make the Funniest Pie From Waitress

Sugar, butter, flour.

2:19 p.m.

Who Is ‘Uber A’ on Pretty Little Liars?

Lucas and Paige are looking very, very guilty.

2:10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Apparently You Can’t Have the Time of Your Life Again

Nobody should try to put Baby in a corner in a three-hour TV movie.

1:44 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Tells Ellen She’s Been Having a Lot of ‘Sleepovers’ With Nas

But Nicki also says she’s celibate.

1:39 p.m.

David in Alien: Covenant Is the Best Blockbuster Villain in Years. Here’s Why.

Michael Fassbender’s David isn’t just an equal match for the heroes. He’s the engine that makes the film run.

1:37 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss to Star in a TV Series About Typhoid Mary

Based on Mary Beth Keane’s novel Fever.

1:22 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

1:13 p.m.

The Ratings for Twin Peaks Weren’t Good. Who Cares?

There’s more than one way to judge the success of Showtime’s revival.

1:11 p.m.

Can I Watch the Twin Peaks Reboot Without Seeing the Original?

Here are the four things you need to remember.

12:35 p.m.

Why The Bachelorette’s ‘Whaboom’ Guy Lucas Isn’t a Villain

He’s just irritating.

12:16 p.m.

Why the Alien Franchise Has Such a Dramatic Musical Past

Has scoring a film series ever been this difficult?

12:08 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Season-Three Finale Recap: Full Circle

Did you really think Xo and Ro’s wedding would be a fairy tale?

11:48 a.m.

AT&T Floats Idea of 20-Minute Game of Thrones Episodes for Mobile

Jon Snow lectures the the Night’s Watch, Daenerys squabbles with her advisers — cut to black, end of episode.

11:34 a.m.

Take That’s Manchester Arena Concerts Canceled Following Bombing

It’s currently unclear if the rest of the upcoming events at the Manchester Arena will be canceled.

10:24 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar Has Deemed Future’s ‘Mask Off’ Worthy of a Remix

“How y’all let a conscious nigga go commercial while only makin’ conscious albums?”

10:10 a.m.

James Bond Actor Sir Roger Moore Dead at 89

He led seven Bond movies over the course of 13 years.

10:06 a.m.

Even 75-Year-Old Michael Haneke Understands the Power of a Sia Song

The director’s new film, Happy End, which just premiered at Cannes, uses a poignant performance of “Chandelier.”