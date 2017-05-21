While people had no idea what to expect narrative-wise going into Twin Peaks’ revival on Showtime, there was at least one thing to ease minds prior the premiere on Sunday evening: Peaks’ music maestro Angelo Badalamenti would be providing the music for the series. And if you still had any doubts that Lynch was potentially screwing with all of us, you’ll be pleased to know that the show’s new opening title sequence features Badalamenti’s epic tune “Twin Peaks Theme” totally unchanged, accompanied by a handful of nature and surrealist shots, some familiar and some updated. (And even a shot of a Laura Palmer.) It’s like 25 years never passed.

